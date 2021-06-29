Kenneth Elroy Glass, 71, of Coalport, pleaded guilty to molesting a young girl before his trial got underway before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Glass was scheduled for a two-day trial starting yesterday, but it was cancelled after Glass accepted a plea deal.
It is an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the discretion of the judge.
Glass pleaded guilty to corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and indecent assault-without consent of other, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
With the guilty plea, Glass will be required to register under Megan’s Law for 15 years, Ammerman said.
Glass was originally charged with three counts each of corruption of minors, indecent assault-without consent of other and indecent assault-victim less than 16 years old, but the other charges were withdrawn by the commonwealth in the plea agreement.
Sentencing will likely occur within 60 days.
Glass is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Glass was represented by attorney Philip Robertson of Hollidaysburg; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 27, 2019, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. She said Kenneth Glass is the grandfather of one of her friends and he touched her inappropriately on three occasions. Once was in a vehicle while driving from an auto auction in Martinsburg from Coalport, the other was at the “Auction House” in Irvona and the third incident occurred in a vehicle while en route from Clearfield to Coalport.
She said she was 12 and 13-years-old when the incidents occurred.
When interviewed by state police, Kenneth Glass admitted to touching the girl on the leg but said he wasn’t sure if he touched anything else.