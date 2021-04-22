Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 36, of Coalport for allegedly setting a fire that killed a Coalport man.
Gallaher was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home on the 600-block of Main Street in Coalport last Friday. Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire including Matthew Troxell, 33, who was killed, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Gallaher was initially charged with first degree attempted homicide, aggravated arson and related charges. But the autopsy on Troxell has since been completed, and it was determined Troxell was killed by the fire. As a result, the initial charges were withdrawn and the new set of charges were filed, which now include four counts of criminal homicide and arson-caused death, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in a telephone interview with The Progress.
Gallaher is also charged with arson-danger of death or serious bodily injury, three counts; arson-inhabited building or structure; aggravated arson-person present inside, three counts; causing catastrophe; and aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, three counts.
All of these charges are graded as felonies of the first degree.
Gallaher is also charged criminal mischief, felony of the third degree and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree four counts.
Gallaher remains lodged in Clearfield County Jail without bail.