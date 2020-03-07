A Coalport man was charged Thursday for possessing weapons and drug paraphernalia at a Coalport business.
State Police at Clearfield filed an indictment Thursday at Magisterial District Judge James Glass’s office against Isaac Lee Krause, 18.
Krause is charged with one summary count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia — an ungraded misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Krause entered a Coalport business located on the 500-block of Main Street, Coalport, Wednesday afternoon and demanded to use the phone.
Employees advised the dispatcher at the Clearfield County 911 that Krause had a knife and they were concerned he would do something. The officer, upon his arrival, detained Krause and subjected him to a search — where he located an open knife in the front pocket of his hooded jacket and a second knife in his left pocket. In addition to the second knife, the officer also located a glass smoking pipe with suspected burned methamphetamine.
Krause was arraigned by Glass Thursday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 11. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail as he was unable to post bail.