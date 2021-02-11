Dimitrius Christopher Miles, 44, of Coalport, who is accused of stabbing another Coalport man multiple times, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Miles is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the first degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Saturday at 6:33 p.m., Clearfield-based state police responded to Tomorrow’s Hope located along Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township to investigate a fight.
Upon arrival, troopers spoke to the victim, who was in an ambulance.
The victim told troopers he entered the dormitory after obtaining his medications when Miles started yelling at him for stomping on the floor.
When he started to walk past Miles, Miles allegedly jumped in front of him and said “Let’s go.” The victim said he told Miles to get away from him.
He said Miles then came at him with something in his hand and he said he was going to leave a mark on him.
The victim said the two got into an altercation and they ended up on the floor where Miles stabbed him multiple times.
Neidrick said he observed a cut to the victim’s temple and the victim was also stabbed in the right shoulder, left rib, abdomen and torso.
Neidrick then spoke to Miles on the scene. Miles said the victim was stomping as he was coming through the dormitory and was harassing him all night.
Miles said the victim then came at him with a “Sap,” which was a lock inside of a sock.
Miles said he grabbed a pair of scissors, took the victim to the floor and cut him in the face with the scissors.
Miles is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. He was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.