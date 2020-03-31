Kenneth Elroy Glass, 70, of Coalport, has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl in 2016.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a female accused Glass of inappropriately touching her several times in 2016 when she was 12 and 13 years old.
The incidents occurred in his truck while en route from Martinsburg and Coalport, at the ‘Auction House’ in Irvona, and in his Jeep while en route from Clearfield to Coalport.
She said Glass was the grandfather of her friend. The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on June 27.
On Jan. 29, Glass was interviewed at the Clearfield state police barracks in the presence of his attorney, Phillip Robertson of Hollidaysburg.
He admitted to touching the girl’s legs while in his truck but said it wasn’t sexual. He also said he wasn’t sure if he did the other allegations against him.
Glass is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today at 10:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.