Mark Ray Wolfe, 47, and Lacey M. Wolfe, 38, both of Coalport, who are accused of burglary, had all charges bound over to court following preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 20, the victim reported someone broke into his residence in Beccaria Township and stole two cameras.
He said he had surveillance video of the two suspects.
Trooper Nicholas Rickerson of the Clearfield-based state police viewed the video and saw the duo attempting to get inside the home.
The video was shown to neighbors who said they saw their vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway that day and recognized them in the video.
Rickerson spoke to both of them at their residence later that day. They admitted to breaking into the home and stealing the cameras.
They returned the cameras but the victim said there was damage to the cameras that wasn’t there before they were stolen.
Both are charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-break into structure, a felony of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, which are misdemeanors of the second degree; and criminal mischief-damage to property, a summary offense.
They are both free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Mark and Lacey Wolfe did not have an attorney; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross.