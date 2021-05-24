A Coalport couple who broke into a residence in Beccaria Township and stole some cameras pleaded guilty were sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Lacey M. Wolfe, 39, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, felony of the second degree, and theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor of the second degree and was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two and a half years consecutive probation.
She was also ordered to pay $400 in fines, plus court costs, and is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is to have no contact with the victims.
Mark Wolfe, 49, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor of the third degree and criminal mischief, a summary offense and was sentenced to serve 60 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail, plus six months consecutive probation. He was fined $350 plus court costs, is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, or controlled substance and is prohibited from entering any bars and is to have no contact with the victims.
The Wolfes were represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 17, 2020, the victim reported to the state police that someone broke into his home. Two cameras that he had placed outside of the residence were also missing.
The victim showed state police video surveillance of Lacey and Mark Wolfe trying to force open a sliding door.
Another video shows Lacey Wolfe walking around inside the residence.
State police spoke to the neighbors who said they saw a vehicle owned by Mark Wolfe parked in the victim’s driveway.
Rickerson then spoke to Lacey and Mark Wolfe at their residence and they admitted to entering the residence and taking the cameras.
The cameras were returned but they had been damaged.