EBENSBURG — A former volunteer firefighter who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a theft from Reade Township Vol. Fire Co. in Cambria County was sentenced in Cambria County Court on Wednesday.
Frederick J. McClellan II, 46, of Beccaria Township, was sentenced by Judge Norman Krumenacker to one year of probation after McClellan pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. McClellan was also ordered to pay $2,976 in restitution to Reade Township Vol. Fire Co. and $1,598 in fines and costs.
McClellan was represented by Pittsburgh-based attorney Beth Tibbott of the Tibbott & Richardson law firm. The commonwealth was represented at sentencing by Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio.
Two other charges of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, both felonies of the third degree, were withdrawn.
According to Ebensburg-based state police, McClellan was a former member of Reade Township Vol. Fire Co. and was accused of failing to return turnout gear and a pager belonging to the fire company after he resigned.
The items were valued at $2,700.
According to the criminal complaint, McClellan claimed he returned the turnout gear in 2018, and was not issued a pager.