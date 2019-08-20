A corrections officer at SCI Houtzdale is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Crystal Bloom, 54, of Patton, is charged with institutional sexual assault, a felony of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, last March, officials at SCI Houtzdale noticed Bloom was spending a lot of time with an inmate alone in a storage closet so staff had a video camera secretly installed nearby.
On March 26, prison officials reviewed the footage and saw the camera recorded Bloom and the inmate having intimate relations in the closet on March 22.
On March 27, state police interviewed the inmate and he was shown the video. The inmate said he and Bloom had developed a romantic relationship, which he planned to continue once he was released from jail.
That same day state police interviewed Bloom. She said she had become friendly with the inmate over time but did not smuggle any contraband for him or any other inmate in the jail.
She also said she has had no contact with the inmate’s family or friends and did not intend to pursue a relationship with the inmate once he was released from jail.
Bloom is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18 at 10:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
She is represented by attorney Beth M. Tibbott of Pittsburgh.