A Clearfield woman who was wandering the streets barely dressed carrying a 3-month old infant while under the influence of methamphetamine waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Eles, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and public intoxication, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 14 at 8:25 a.m. Clearfield Borough Police were dispatched to Williams Street for an intoxicated female wandering the streets wearing only a bra and underwear, carrying an infant wearing a onesie.
Construction workers saw the woman and stopped what they were doing to see if she was OK.
Other people stopped also and soon there was a crowd.
Police located the Eles and the infant in an alley between W. Front Street and Williams Street.
Police brought her back to her residence on Williams Street. She was muttering confusing statements such as her freind was being watched by the “feds” and “I’m studying demonology.”
When asked by police if she took any illegal drugs she said she used some methamphetamine and “ice.”
Also in the residence were an 11-year-old child and a 4-year-old child.
Children, Youth and Family Services took custody of the children.
Eles is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Eles was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II.