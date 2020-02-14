Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of Feb. 14.
Churner identified the fugitive as Sara Beth Summers, 25, of 1529 Village Rd. in Clearfield.
Churner stated that the Lawrence Township Police Department charged Summers with possession of a controlled substance and retail theft. Summers failed to appear for a preliminary arraignment and revocation court related to these offenses in November 2019 and warrants were issued for her arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Summers’ location is asked to call the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at 765-2641 Extension 2152. Callers will remain anonymous.