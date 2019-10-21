Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of Oct. 21.
Shaw identified the fugitive as Candace Gillingham, 30, of Servomation Drive, Clearfield.
Shaw stated that Gillingham is wanted for failure to appear at sentencing court held on Oct. 7, 2019, at which time a warrant was issued for her arrest.
On July 3, Lawrence Township Police filed a criminal complaint charging Gillingham with controlled substance – contraband, F2; possession of a controlled substance by inmate, F2; false ID to law enforcement, M3; possession of a controlled substance, M; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, M.
The criminal complaint states that on July 2, officers received a report of a suspicious female sitting on private property. Upon making contact with the female, she stated she was waiting for a friend; however, she was unable to provide a name. When asked for her name, she provided a false name.
Officers were eventually able to identify her as Gillingham. Upon running Gillingham’s information, it was determined that she had an active warrant. A search leading to arrest revealed multiple syringes, a spoon with residue, and two baggies containing residue of suspected methamphetamine. At that time, Gillingham was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Upon arrival, corrections officers discovered two baggies containing methamphetamine and buprenorphine concealed on her person.
On July 17, a preliminary hearing was held and all charges were held to court. On Oct. 7, Gillingham failed to appear for sentencing court and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Gillingham’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”