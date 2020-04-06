Lawrence Township Police have charged a Clearfield woman with allegedly stealing laundry from multiple dryers at a Hyde laundromat.
Melissa Cartwright, 45, of Clearfield, was charged with theft after the April 5 incident that occurred around 5 p.m. was identified from security footage.
Police initially received a report of laundry being taken from multiple dryers at the laundromat. At this time, one 31-year-old male victim has reported the incident, police said. Any additional victims who are missing laundry are asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.