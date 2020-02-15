Megan Leigh McKenzie, 32, of Clearfield, who is accused of taking methamphetamine into the Clearfield County Jail, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Deputy George Dehaven of the Clearfield County Sheriff’s department testified on Jan. 29, McKenzie was at the courthouse to make a payment when she was taken into custody because she had a warrant out for her arrest.
Prior to being transported to jail she was asked if she had anything illegal on her that could “jam” her up at the jail and McKenzie said no.
A corrections officer patted down McKenzie at the jail and found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in her front pocket.
Dehaven then said he asked McKenzie why she would bring methaphetamine into the jail and McKenzie said she didn’t know it was in her pocket.
The corrections officer who patted her down gave similar testimony and said she asked McKenzie before searching her if she had any controlled substances on her and she said no. When she searched her pocket she found a baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
During closing arguments, McKenzie’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, asked Nevling to throw out the charges because there was no intent by her client to bring the drugs into the jail.
Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell said McKenzie was charged for possession of controlled substance in a prison, not the more serious offense of bringing a controlled substance into a prison, which carries a different intent.
And he said there was no testimony that someone else stuck the drugs in her pocket.
“Nobody else stuck those drugs in her pants pocket and they didn’t jump in there on their own,” Mikesell said.
McKenzie is charged with contraband-possession of a controlled substance by inmate, a felony of the second degree and intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are both ungraded misdemeanors.
Nevling bound over all charges to court. McKenzie remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.