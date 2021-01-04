A Clearfield woman who is accused of threatening to kill someone in a road rage incident waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Elizabeth Eles, 28, is charged with harassment-lewd or threatening language, a misdemeanor of the third degree and disorderly conduct, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported that on Oct. 21 at 2:50 p.m. she was driving in Clearfield on Ogden Avenue and had stopped for a stop sign at the intersection with S. 2nd Street.
When she thought the path was clear she proceeded through the intersection and struck a male bicyclist who had entered the intersection.
The male on the bike wobbled and fell. The victim said she got out of her vehicle and asked the male if he was OK.
She asked the male several times if he was OK and each time he said he was fine.
Eles was riding behind the male on a bicycle and she began to curse and threaten and said she was going to punch her face in.
The victim said Eles then got off the bicycle and got within a few inches of her face and said, “I am going to (expletive) kill you.”
The victim asked Eles to not threaten, and Eles responded by saying she has a lot going on in her life and doesn’t need this.
The victim said she would like to call the police to come to the scene. Eles then got on her bicycle and began to ride behind her vehicle.
She again asked the male if he was OK and she offered her insurance card to the male for him to take a picture of it and he did take a picture of it with his cell phone.
The victim then reported the incident to the Clearfield Borough Police.
A few days later the male went to Penn Highlands Clearfield complaining of soreness where he was interviewed by Clearfield Borough Police officer.
The male said he and Eles were riding their bicycles on S. 2nd Street when he was struck by the victim’s vehicle.
The driver got out and asked if he was OK and he said he was fine. He said he did not ask for the driver’s insurance card and she did not offer it.
When asked why he didn’t call the police or seek treatment at the time, he said he didn’t think the police were needed and but a few days later he began to experience pain in his leg so he decided to go to the hospital.
Eles was represented at the hearing by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II.
Eles also waived her hearing in a separate incident where she was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children for allegedly walking around the Williams Street area half dressed with a three month old infant while intoxicated.