Jan Gaikwad, 37, of Clearfield, who was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children after her infant son was rushed to the hospital for alcohol poisoning, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 25 at 11:07 a.m. Clearfield Borough Police and Clearfield EMS were dispatched to an apartment on Dorey Street for an infant who had consumed vodka.
Police entered the residence and found Gaikwad holding her infant son who was crying. Clearfield EMS took the infant and a car seat to the ambulance and Officer Ethan Fritz of the police department spoke with Gaikwad.
The child’s father was also in the residence, but was not involved in the incident, Fritz said.
Gaikwad said when she was preparing a bottle for the baby, she poured clear liquid into the bottle with the baby formula and was unsure if the liquid was water or vodka.
When the baby started drinking the bottle she realized she might have used vodka instead of water and called 911.
Fritz photographed the baby bottle, which was almost empty and the bottle of vodka. Police were unable to locate the water bottle used to hold the vodka.
The baby was transported to the Penn Highlands Emergency Department for treatment.
Gaikwad agreed to cooperate with police and released the baby’s medical records to them.
The child was diagnosed with “pediatric poisoning” and blood tests on the child revealed he had 64 milligrams per deciliter of ethyl alcohol of whole blood, which in an infant has the potential to cause serious health effects, Fritz said.
The child underwent continuous cardiac monitoring and received saline through an intravenous catheter.
At the time of the incident the child was seven weeks and four days old and had been home for a few weeks before the incident occurred.
Fritz said the child spent the entire first month of his life at Penn Highlands DuBois Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to recover from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome because Gaikwad was on Subutex during her pregnancy.
Subutex is a prescription medication used to treat opiate addiction.
“This affiant has severe concerns for the health, safety, and well-being of the child victim, as he is not even two months old and has spent the majority of his life in the hospital as a result of different incidents of alcohol and drug intoxication,” Fritz wrote in his criminal complaint.
Gaikwad is charged with endangering the welfare of children, felony of the third degree; and recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor of the third degree. She is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Gaikwad was represented by attorney Jeffrey DuBois of DuBois; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.