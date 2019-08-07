Alisha Rae Hayward, 34, of Clearfield, who was apprehended with a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin, pleaded guilty and was given a lengthy state prison sentence Monday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Special Sentencing Court.
Hayward pleaded guilty to two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine/heroin, both ungraded felonies, and was sentenced to serve three to six years at SCI-Muncy.
She was also ordered to pay $1 fines plus costs for each count, ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment plus any counseling recommended by the probation department. She was also prohibited from possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns.
She was represented by Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 14 at 5:40 p.m., a State Police Trooper was on patrol on Bigler Avenue when he saw Hayward walking along the road. Knowing she was wanted for a warrant from state parole, he stopped and took her into custody.
She had a purse and a backpack with her and those were placed in the patrol car as well.
Once inside the patrol car, Hayward told police she had a lot of “stuff” in her bag.
The trooper asked what she meant by that, and she replied, “I have a lot of drugs in my stuff.”
Hayward was advised of her Miranda Rights. Police said she had a couple of ounces of methamphetamine, a brick of heroine, some pills and marijuana.
Once at the state police barracks, police located 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 140 stamp bags of heroin, one ounce of marijuana, a bag of 64 pills, packaging materials and scales.