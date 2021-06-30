Tessa Rene Robison, 30, of Clearfield, who is accused of being an illicit drug dealer, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 14, Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted by state parole agents.
According to the agents, they went to a residence along Robinson Avenue in Hyde to serve a warrant on a male. When they entered the home they found a large amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia, with people possibly hiding in the attic.
Lawrence Township Police responded to the scene and parole agents said when they entered the residence, they found duffel bags containing suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. There was also paperwork belonging to Robison and another male
While in the residence, the agents said they heard noises coming from the attic and shouted commands for them to come out or they would be coming up.
When they received no response they entered the attic and found Robison and a male pretending to be sleeping.
Inside the residence was found baggies of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana as well as grinders, a scale, and empty baggies and lighters. The suspected drugs were sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing.
Robison is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, ungraded felony; intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
Robison was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
Robison is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.