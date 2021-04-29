The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved the following motions at its meeting Monday.
- New hire Stefani Yingling, secondary school nurse.
- Resignations, Karen McKinley, full-time extended services assistant at the Jr./Sr. high school at the end of the school year for retirement purposes; Patti Butler, full-time extended services assistant at Jr./Sr. high school at the end of the school year for retirement purposes; Ricky Smith, full-time custodian at the jr./Sr. high school effective July 30 for retirement purposes; Nicole Fedder, Jr./Sr. high secretary effective April 26; Kassi Dixon, part-time food service technician effective April 21; Kathleen Hillard, full-time classroom assistant Vo-Ag Jr./Sr. high school effective end of the school year; Alicia Nevling, full-time classroom assistant at the elementary school effective May 3; Melvin Reiter, full-time custodian at the Jr./Sr. high school effective July 30 for retirement purposes.
- Approve the request by Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus to hold a pinning ceremony for its graduating nursing class at the Bison Stadium on May 5.
- Summer programs, high school summer school-credit recovery June 7-18, summer driver’s education, Beacon Light Summer Program sometime between June 14 and July 29 and Extended School Year July 6-16