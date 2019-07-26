Clearfield Salutes banners
Buy Now

Clearfield Borough road crew employees Bill Armstrong and Mike Mayersky carried a ladder through parts of Downtown Clearfield yesterday to hang “Clearfield Salutes” banners on the light posts throughout town. The banners feature photos of local military heroes including their name and branch of service. Nathan Buzzanca of the 3rd Division of the U.S. Marine Corps is featured on the above banner sponsored by Debbie (Buzzanca) Yingling and Jack Yingling.

 Julie Noal

Clearfield Revitalization Corporation hung several “Clearfield Salutes” banners honoring county heroes in downtown Clearfield yesterday — and continues to take orders for them to continue hanging them around town.

The banners can have the picture of a veteran or current member of the military or a first responder such as police, firefighters, EMT etc., who was born or was a resident of Clearfield County, according to Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.

The banners, designed and printed by Square One Design and Print of Clearfield, will each have a picture, name, branch of service, and the sponsor’s name, Wagner said.

The banners cost $150 and they will be placed on Front, 2nd, 3rd, and E. Market Streets and they will be put up every year from July 4 to Veterans Day.

So far, the CRC has sold 62 banners and will be placing a second order, Wagner said.

Those who want a banner should place orders by Aug. 30 at the CRC, 6. S. Front St., or call 765-6000.

The banners are made of vinyl and are expected to last between three and five years, Wagner said.

Tags