Clearfield Revitalization Corporation hung several “Clearfield Salutes” banners honoring county heroes in downtown Clearfield yesterday — and continues to take orders for them to continue hanging them around town.
The banners can have the picture of a veteran or current member of the military or a first responder such as police, firefighters, EMT etc., who was born or was a resident of Clearfield County, according to Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.
The banners, designed and printed by Square One Design and Print of Clearfield, will each have a picture, name, branch of service, and the sponsor’s name, Wagner said.
The banners cost $150 and they will be placed on Front, 2nd, 3rd, and E. Market Streets and they will be put up every year from July 4 to Veterans Day.
So far, the CRC has sold 62 banners and will be placing a second order, Wagner said.
Those who want a banner should place orders by Aug. 30 at the CRC, 6. S. Front St., or call 765-6000.
The banners are made of vinyl and are expected to last between three and five years, Wagner said.