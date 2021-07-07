Two Clearfield men accused of breaking into a a home along Weaver Street Extension in Lawrence Township waived their right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Darren Robert Summers, 41, and Timothy John Szlasa, 41, are each charged with two counts of burglary, felony of the first degree; two counts of criminal trespass, felony of the second degree; criminal mischief and loitering at night, which are misdemeanors of the third degree.
Summers is also charged with possession of marijuana-small amount and possession of a controlled substance, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Saturday at 5:40 a.m. police officers from Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough were dispatched to a residence along Weaver Street Extension.
The homeowner was not at home, but he contacted police after his home surveillance system alerted him to movement in his yard.
The victim’s camera system captured video of two masked males approach his back door. One of the men pushed the camera upward so they could no longer be viewed.
At 5:49 a.m. several officers from the borough and the township arrived on scene.
On the side of the residence, Officer Ralph Nedza of the Lawrence Township Police Department viewed a male, identified as Summers, looking through a backpack and another male, Szlasa.
Szlasa was by the back door and had a small pool of blood undnerneath him.
Both were taken into custody. Szlasa had a small cut on his knuckle and was treated on the scene. He declined transportation to the hospital for treatment.
The back door of the residence was also damaged.
Both men were taken to the police station to be interviewed.
Szlasa said it was a stupid decision and would like to apologize to the homeowner. He said it was a spur of the moment decision to break into the home and it was not planned.
Several tools were found on the scene including a flat head screwdriver, a razor blade, and a blow torch. Szlasa said all the tools except the blow torch were his. He said he does handyman work when he is able. He said they are regular tools and not burglary tools.
Szlasa said they were trying to pry open the door when police arrived.
Summers said he learned from his wife that no one would be at the home that evening. He said he is currently homeless and poor, and was breaking into the home to take anything that could be sold quickly.
After the interviews, Szlasa was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield ER for treatment for his finger and was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Summers was also transported to CCJ.
Both remain incarcerated in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Summers was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; Szlasa was represented by court appointed attorney Joshua Maines. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.