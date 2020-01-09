Clearfield man who is accused of assaulting a police officer waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Ryan Scott Albert, 35, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree; two counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the third degree and summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 2 at 11:15 p.m. Clearfield Borough police were notified that Albert, who was in Penn Highlands Clearfield on a 302 (mental health) warrant, had walked out of the hospital.
Knowing that Albert has had violent incidents in the past with police officers, Lawrence Township police was called to assist.
Police found Martin walking on Martin Street wearing blue hospital scrubs. Albert then took off his shirt and threw it in a yard. Borough and township police officers took Albert into custody and brought him back to the hospital.
While at the hospital, Albert became irate, began yelling and flipped over his hospital bed.
When police officers entered the room, he wrapped his arm around a Lawrence Township police officer’s head.
A struggle ensued before Albert was restrained. The township officer then notified the nurse that he had been scratched by Albert when he had his arm wrapped around his head.
Bleeding was observed on the officers neck as well as several scratches.
The officer was treated by the nurse and was given a tetanus shot.
Albert remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
He was represented at the hearing by Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell.