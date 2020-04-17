Zachary Douglas Tibbens, 24, of Clearfield, who is accused of assaulting and strangling a female, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 26, at 3:26 p.m. a pedestrian walking his dog along Turnpike Avenue reported he heard a woman screaming for help out a window at a residence along Turnpike Avenue
He said the woman was yelling “get off me” and he heard a male yelling “what did I do.”
When he looked at the window he saw the blinds being thrown around.
Clearfield Borough Police responded to the residence but no one answered the door.
About 4:18 p.m. a female called 911 to report additional information on the incident.
The caller said she was contacted by her friend who told her Tibbens forced his way into the residence and beat her up. He then wouldn’t allow her to leave the residence or let her answer the door when police arrived.
She said Tibbens eventually fled the residence.
Police were dispatched to the area and located Tibbens walking on E. Nichols Street.
Police interviewed the victim who was crying uncontrollably. She said she and Tibbens formerly had dated and she was staying with friends at the Turnpike Avenue residence for a few days to get herself back on her feet.
She said Tibbens called her earlier that day and asked if they could meet but she refused. She said he showed up a short time later banging on the door. She told him he wasn’t allowed to come in but he forced his way inside.
Later he tried to grab her phone but she refused to give it to him. He then became angry and began choking her with both hands. She said she felt like she was going to pass out and her body was becoming numb. She said she fought back and punched Tibbens in the nose and ran to the bathroom. She then opened the window and began yelling for help. Tibbens entered and closed the window and grabbed her.
She then screamed for him to get off of her.
A short time later police arrived but she said Tibbens wouldn’t let her answer.
She said he told her, “If you put me in prison, I will put you in the morgue.”
Police observed a red mark on the victim’s neck and she had a small cut on her elbow. The blinds were also bent and broken.
Tibbens was interviewed at the police station and he admitted to the crimes.
Tibbens is charged with criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, terroristic threats, and unlawful restraint, which are misdemeanors of the first degree; strangulation, a misdemeanor of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment, a summary offense.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Tibbens was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.