Denny Lee Daub, 31, of Clearfield, who is charged with escape — a felony of the third degree — waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, in January, Daub was an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail when he was granted a furlough to attend a doctor’s appointment in Pittsburgh for treatment of a medical condition.
The procedure was scheduled for Jan. 8 at 6:15 p.m. Daub was released on Jan. 7 at 8:20 p.m. and he was supposed to return to the jail on Jan. 8 following his procedure. However, he failed to return to the jail and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was arrested on Jan. 15 and is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail.
Daub was represented by Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.