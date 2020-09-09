Justin J. Centra, 39, of Clearfield, who is accused of molesting two girls and also physically assaulting one of them, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 24 Lawence Township Police were dispatched to a residence for a report of a sexual assault.
The victim’s step-mother reported the 12-year-old female victim stated the girl was staying overnight at the home of the other victim, a 15-year-old female.
The stepmother said the girl had returned home later that night and when she asked why, she said she didn’t want to go back.
The victim later said she was sleeping and awoke to Centra molesting her.
The girl said she then left the residence and got a ride from a friend who lived nearby.
The 12-year-old victim was brought to the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield to be interviewed.
The girl said she was asleep when she awoke to Centra touching her inappropriately. She said she rolled over and tried to pretend she was asleep but Centra propositioned her several times.
He also told her several times not to tell anybody.
The girl said she didn’t know what to do so she sent a message to her friend and asked her if she and her mother could bring her home.
They agreed and she asked them to pick her up down the street so Centra wouldn’t see her leave.
When she ran out of the residence she heard Centra yelling at her to come back.
A relative of Centra’s told police that he would to this to her when she was a child, and was physically abusive to her as well.
The 15-year-old victim, once she heard what happened to the 12-year-old victim, texted the girl’s stepmother and said Centra had been doing that to her for years.
The 15-year-old victim said Centra began molesting her on and off when she was between 10 and 11 years old.
She also said he was verbally and physically abusive to her and would often hit her in the head, throw things at her, push her into walls, mirrors etc.
Police reported they are familiar with Centra as he had prior arrests for domestic incidents and is known to have a temper.
Centra is charged with aggravated indecent assault, felony of the first degree, two counts; corruption of minors, felony of the third degree, three counts; indecent assault and corruption of minors, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.
Centra is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail.