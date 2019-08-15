Michael J. Garito, 38, of Clearfield, who is accused of burglary and related charges, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Garito is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the second degree; and theft of unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on May 19, a Clearfield woman reported to Lawrence Township police that someone broke into her home while she was on vacation and stole her Nintendo Switch and video game system and all the games for it.
She said she believes someone entered through her window as there were fingerprints on it.
She said she believed her ex-boyfriend Garito stole the game as they had recently broken up and he had given the game to her as a gift while they were still dating.
Police tried to contact Garito but were unable to until July 8 when police were informed Garito was in the Clearfield County Jail on a 48-hour detainer.
Police interviewed Garito at the jail and he denied the accusations and said his fingerprints were in the house because he had helped renovate the victim’s home and said his fingerprints were on the window because he helped install and remove an air conditioner.
On July 21, police were notified by another one of Garito’s ex-girlfriends who said she might have the stolen game.
She said Garito gave it to her and asked if she could sell it for him as he needed the money to pay some bills.
Later, he contacted her and asked her not to sell it as he might have a buyer for it himself.
A few days later he contacted her again and said he found the money for his bills and told her to keep the game as a gift.
Suspicious, she went on the victim’s Facebook page and discovered the game was stolen and contacted the police.
Police checked the serial numbers on the game and discovered they matched the serial number of the stolen game.
On July 30, Lawrence Township Police interviewed Garito at the police station. Initially he denied taking the game but eventually admitted to the crime.
He said he had bought the game for the victim but she didn’t appreciate it and was ungrateful.
He said he went to her home when she was on vacation and entered through the window and took the game and left.
Garito is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Garito was represented by Ryan Sayers of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo, according to court documents.