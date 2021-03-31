Grier Walker, 30, of Clearfield, who is accused of burglarizing a home, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Walker is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-break into structure, a felony of the second degree; stalking, a misdemeanor of the first degree; theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree; harassment and disorderly conduct, both of which are misdemeanors of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the female victim reported that on Feb. 23 at 7:30 a.m. she left her residence in Clearfield to go to work.
At approximately 3:50 p.m. she said she was contacted by her daughter who said Walker was in the home when she came home.
She said her daughter asked Walker if her mother knew he was here and he said “Nope, tell her to enjoy her new house,” and left.
Upon returning home, the victim noticed her 46-inch flatscreen television worth $400, a dresser/TV stand worth $200, and a set of collector edition drinking glasses worth $80 had been removed from the residence.
She said she has surveillance cameras in the home which show Walker entering the home through the front door and removing items. Police obtained a copy of a picture of Walker inside the home from the surveillance cameras with a time stamp.
The victim said she and Walker were previously in a relationship.
Walker was incarcerated on $100,000 monetary bail, which was lowered yesterday to $100,000 unsecured bail and he was released.
Walker was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.