A Clearfield man found with methamphetamine and a large amount of pills following a vehicle crash waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Shawn Thomas McGonigal, 40, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance, ungraded misdemeanor, five counts; DUI-controlled substance, 2nd offense, misdemeanor of the first degree; operate vehicle without ignition interlock, a misdemeanor of the third degree and disregard traffic lane, careless driving and failure to use safety belt, all of which are summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Aug. 15 at 5:41 p.m., a state trooper was on patrol along U.S. 322 in Decatur Township when he noticed a pickup truck with significant front end damage off the east side of the road.
The trooper made contact with the driver, McGonigal, who said he had injured his foot. McGonigal also showed signs of impairment and was slurring his speech and seemed incoherent. The trooper also discovered McGonigal was required to have an ignition interlock system in the vehicle, and the vehicle did not have one.
EMTs arrived and treated McGonigal and the vehicle was searched. Inside the vehicle were found three plastic baggies containing approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine and a container holding an assortment of pills.
McGonigal was sent to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment. While at the hospital another bag of methamphetamine was found on McGonigal. His blood was tested and he tested positive for methamphetamine, Clonazepam, alprazolam, and buprenorphine.
McGonigal was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail; it was lowered to $20,000 unsecured bail yesterday and he was released.
McGonigal was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office.