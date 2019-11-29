Patrick Daniel Luzier, 31, of Clearfield, who is accused of disseminating child pornography, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Luzier allegedly made a sexually explicit video of himself and a 16-year-old girl and sent it to her using the Internet last May.
Luzier is charged with photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-knowingly or permitting child, a felony of the first degree; photograph/film/depict on computer sex act -knowingly depicts on computer, photo, etc., a felony of the third degree; dissemination, photograph/film of child sex acts, and child pornography, both of which are felonies of the third degree; and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Luzier was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.