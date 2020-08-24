Clearfield-based state police reported Monday evening an attempted homicide via stabbing took place at a private residence on Claredon Avenue, Lawrence Township Monday between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Police said Robert Jeffery Bailor, 47, of Clearfield, approached a 76-year-old man and “without provocation” began stabbing at the man with an edged weapon, causing injuries to the man’s neck and stomach.
At approximately 3:10 p.m. Monday, Bailor was taken into police custody without incident at Penn Highlands Clearfield and he will be arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Patrick Ford on the charges of Attempted Criminal Homicide, a felony of the first degree; Aggravated Assault, a second degree felony; Terroristic Threats, a first degree misdemeanor; and Simple Assault, a second degree misdemeanor.
State police were assisted by units from the Lawrence Township Police Department and the Clearfield Borough Police Department.