Ryan Scott Albert, 36, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and was sentenced to serve one to five years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court.
Albert pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; and three counts of disorderly conduct.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Jan. 2 at 11:15 p.m. Clearfield Borough police were notified that Albert, who was being treated at Penn Highlands Clearfield on a 302 mental health warrant, had walked out of the hospital.
Knowing that Albert has had violent incidents in the past with police officers, Lawrence Township police was called to assist.
Police found Martin walking on Martin Street wearing blue hospital scrubs. Albert then took off his shirt and threw it in a yard. Borough and township police officers took Albert into custody and brought him back to the hospital.
While at the hospital, Albert became irate, began yelling and flipped over his hospital bed.
When police officers entered the room, he wrapped his arm around a Lawrence Township police officer’s head.
A struggle ensued before Albert was restrained. The township officer then notified the nurse that he had been scratched by Albert when he had his arm wrapped around his head.
Bleeding was observed on the officers neck as well as several scratches.
The officer was treated by the nurse and was given a tetanus shot.
Albert was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.