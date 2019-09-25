Judge Paul Cherry gave a Clearfield man a lengthy prison sentence for molesting an 8-year-old girl at sentencing court yesterday.Richard Lee Howell, 31, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to indecent assault-victim less than 13 years old and corruption of minors and was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison plus five years consecutive probation. He is also required to comply with all registration requirements under Megan’s Law.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 24, 2018 the 8-year-old female victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield. The child said Howell picked her up in his truck at her residence and drove her to his home in Clearfield. While in the vehicle she said Howell made her perform a sex act.
Afterward, he took her to McDonald’s and bought her some ice cream and then to Walmart and bought her a toy as rewards.
She said this occurred on two other occasions in his residence.
Judge Cherry seemed ready to reject the plea because he received a letter from the victim’s mother saying she doesn’t believe justice is being served by the commonwealth dropping the most serious charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, which is a felony of the first degree — because her daughter will suffer nightmares and trust issues for the rest of her life.
However, the mother testified at the hearing that she hadn’t spoken to anyone in the district attorney’s office prior to writing the letter. After writing the letter, Trooper Dave Patrick spoke to her and she now believes that the plea is appropriate, but asked Judge Cherry to sentence Howell to the maximum and to make sure he doesn’t do this to another child again.
After hearing her statement, Cherry accepted the plea agreement.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense could not agree on a minimum sentence leaving it up to the discretion of the presiding judge. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab asked Cherry to sentence Howell in the aggravated range or beyond the aggravated range because of the victim’s age. She also said the defendant betrayed the victim’s trust as he was well-known to her and her family, and said the corruption of minors charge includes Howell’s course of conduct in that he molested the girl on more than one occasion.
Howell’s attorney, Ryan Sayers of Clearfield, argued that the standard range is appropriate for the charge and said the charges are only for one incident and do not include a course of conduct.
Cherry asked Howell if he had anything to say. When Howell replied he didn’t have a comment, Cherry angrily denounced him for not apologizing to the victim.
“How about ‘I’m sorry.’ How about, ‘I did a stupid thing to an 8-year-old girl.’ You need help, you need extreme help,” Cherry said. “A sick act.”
Cherry said he sentenced Howell in the aggravated range due to the age of the victim, his breach of trust with the victim, and his course of conduct.
In addition to the jail sentence and probation, Cherry forbade Howell from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, ordered him to have no contact with the victim or her family, and fined him $1 plus court costs for each charge.