Michael Edward McFarland, 27, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve one to three years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all of which are ungraded felonies; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree; and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
His court-appointed attorney, Brian Jones of Philipsburg, asked that the sentence be run concurrent to the nine month to three year state sentence he received in Centre County, but Cherry made it consecutive to that previous sentence, meaning McFarland would have to complete the earlier sentence before he begins earning time credit for this latest sentence.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 29 an undercover state trooper used a confidential informant to set up the purchase of five grams of methamphetamine for $350.
The informant met McFarland at his Palmer Street residence in Lawrence Township. However, when the informant arrived, McFarland only had 4.5 grams, which the CI purchased for $320.
On July 31, a second buy was set up with McFarland. The informant and McFarland met at an apartment in Chester Hill where the informant purchased 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $200.
McFarland was then taken into custody and he was found with a white pill and a straw.
His residence was searched and police found a bag of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded syringe with an unknown substance, packaging materials, a scale, and smoking devices.
