Patrick Daniel Luzier, 32, of Clearfield, who video recorded a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl, received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to child pornography and other charges Monday at Sentencing Court.
Luzier pleaded guilty to photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-knowingly permitting a child, a felony of the second degree; dissemination of photo/film of child sex act, a felony of the third degree; possession of child pornography, felony of the third degree and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Luzier was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve a minimum of 11.5 months and a maximum of two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail, plus one day of consecutive probation, plus two years consecutive probation.
Ammerman also said Luzier must follow all of the requirements under Megan’s Law. He was determined to not be a sexually violent predator.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked that Luzier be given a state prison sentence with a minimum of 16 months, which is at the top of the standard range, and a maximum of 32 months.
Luzier’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said Luzier had a consensual relationship with the teen and that this is Luzier’s first time in the criminal justice system as an adult, and asked he be given a county sentence.
And he said the public would be protected because Luzier would be placed on the Megan’s Law List.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Township Police was notified by Facebook that Luzier sent a video of himself performing sexual acts with a known 16-year-old girl using Facebook Messenger, and the video was sent to the girl in the video.
Officer Levi Olson interviewed Luzier at the police station on June 11, 2019. Initially Luzier denied the allegations but when confronted with the evidence he admitted to the crime.
On Sept. 3, Olson interviewed the girl and she admitted it was consensual, but said she didn’t realize he recorded it until he sent her the video.