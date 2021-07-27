Andre Maurice Sheffey, 33, of Clearfield, who assaulted a six-month old infant, pleaded guilty to felony assault charges and endangering the welfare of children and was sentenced to serve a minimum of eight years in state prison and a maximum of 25 years.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said Sheffey would likely serve at least 75 percent of his maximum sentence — or 20 years.
Sheffey pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, both are felonies of the first degree; aggravated assault-victim less than six years old and endangering the welfare of children/parent or custodian, which are felonies of the second degree.
He accepted the plea on Friday and was sentenced immediately by Cherry, Sayers said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 23, the infant was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by his father, Sheffey, presenting as critically ill.
The child was having seizures, was blue at the time of arrival and was cold to the touch, police said. The father told hospital staff that the infant fell off the couch and struck his head, according to police.
The child was treated at the hospital and then flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment.
While at UPMC, it was discovered that the child suffered from multiple leg fractures in different stages of healing, a healed upper frenulum injury, a brain bleed and retinal hemorrhages in the right eye, police said. It was determined that the short fall history did not explain the infant’s injuries and was determined to be a result of physical abuse, including abusive head trauma, according to police.
Additional investigation revealed that the infant suffered from multiple injuries, beginning in August 2020 and was not treated for those injuries.
Sayers said yesterday the child will suffer from long term medical issues and will likely have life-long disabilities as a result of his injuries.
The child’s mother, Savannah Grove, 34, of Clearfield has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, intimidation of a victim or witness — both felonies; also tampering with physical evidence, recklessly endangering another person, intimidation in a child abuse case and obstruction in a child abuse case, all misdemeanors. Her case is still pending.