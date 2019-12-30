PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Clearfield man led police on a foot chase after they responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Punxsutawney on Dec. 9.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against William Webster Schoening, III, 31, of Clearfield, on Dec. 11 including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct hazardous, disorderly conduct unreasonable noise, and criminal mischief damage property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police went to the Sycamore Apartments in response to a report of a domestic dispute in progress with loud yelling. When the police arrived, only Schoening’s mother was present in the apartment with four children under the age of five. She told police Schoening had taken the reported victim to a doctor’s appointment because she is pregnant.
Police reported the woman seemed to be on some type of drug, and had Children and Youth Services dispatched to the scene as well. The woman refused to talk to police, and told them nothing had happened. A short time later the victim’s mother reportedly arrived and was told of the situation. Police asked her to meet her daughter at the hospital to find out what happened and to tell police if Schoening was with her at the hospital.
Because Schoening was wanted by Clearfield County at the time of the incident, police parked down the street to await the return of the victim and Schoening to the apartment. The couple reportedly spotted the patrol car and drove down an alley so Schoening could jump out of the car and flee. The officer went back to the apartment to meet with the victim.
The officer was met at the apartment by CYS workers and the apartment manager and the reported victim refused to provide information on the domestic dispute. Meanwhile, another officer reportedly spotted Schoening running behind Calabrese Garage onto the train tracks.
Officers later found Schoening in front of Tractor Supply and he allegedly lied about his identity when officers first approached him. Police told him he fit the description of the man they were seeking. Schoening allowed police to check him for weapons. The officer then received a phone call asking if he had the right man, and was told to handcuff him. When Schoening heard this he reportedly attempted to flee.
The officer chased Schoening on foot, rounding the corner of the First Commonwealth Bank and across the drive thru lanes. When Schoening reached the grassy area between the road and the train tracks he lost his footing in the wet grass and fell and the officer was able to subdue him, place him in handcuffs and take him into custody.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.