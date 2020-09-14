Robert W. Passmore Jr., 51, of Clearfield, who is accused of breaking into a home and claiming squatter’s rights, had his supervised bail revoked by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Revocation Court.
According to court documents, Passmore was free on $10,000 monetary supervised bail for a terroristic threats charge filed in July, when according to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 12 at 7:50 a.m. Clearfield Borough Police Department was dispatched to McBride Street for a burglary.
An employee of Penn Highlands Clearfield reported that Passmore left the hospital and broke into a home on McBride Street owned by Penn Highlands. Penn Highlands rents the home to a known female who has no ties to Passmore.
Police responded to the scene and found Passmore on the porch with hospital security.
According to hospital security, Passmore left the hospital on foot and kicked in the door of the home and let two dogs outside. Security was able to retrieve the dogs and place them back in the home.
Police attempted to speak with Passmore, but he only mumbled back and said “squatter’s rights.”
It was discovered that Passmore was on probation and on supervised bail and county probation placed a detainer on Passmore and he was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
While at the jail, Passmore tested positive for methamphetamine MDMA, and admitted to snorting methamphetamine, according to Lumadue.
For the new incident, Passmore is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and public drunkenness and criminal mischief, which are summary offenses.
Ammerman asked for arguments on what bail should be set at, and Passmore’s attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office asked that it be set at $10,000 monetary bail
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said Passmore poses a threat to the community and asked that it be set at an amount high enough to protect the community.
“There is certainly a concern with him being out on the streets as he has proven to put the public in danger,” Lumadue said.
Lumadue originally asked bail be set at $20,000 monetary, but said because Passmore’s bail is set already set at $50,000 for the new burglary charges, Lumadue agreed that $10,000 monetary bail would be sufficient.
Ammerman set bail at $10,000 monetary. Passmore has not posted bail and is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail, according to court documents.