Timothy Justin Seagraves, 23, of Clearfield was sentenced to three to six years in state prison for assaulting his infant son by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court.
Seagraves pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one of which is a felony of the first degree and the other is a felony of the second degree. It was an open plea meaning the commonwealth and the defense could not reach an agreement on a minimum sentence.
The child’s mother spoke at the hearing and said she hoped Seagraves will get the help he needs so this never happens again and asked Cherry to strip Seagraves of all parental rights. However, Cherry said he could not do that it this hearing.
Seagraves apologized for his actions and said he regrets his actions. He also said he would be willing to give up his parental rights and wants to do what’s best for his son.
“There is nothing I can do to make up for what I have done,” Seagraves said.
Seagraves attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, asked Cherry for leniency saying Seagraves is a young parent who made a mistake.
Ryan noted the child will recover.
However, Cherry said what Seagraves did was more than a “mistake” and called it disgraceful that someone could do that to an infant child and not tell anyone about it afterwards.
“These are not acts of a parent,” Cherry said. “I hope he gets the help that he needs.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 19, Clearfield Borough Police were notified by Children, Youth and Family Services that a 7-month-old male was the victim of child abuse.
The child had been taken to Penn Highlands DuBois. The child had been sick for several days and his mother believed he had an illness.
Dr. Alex Sossogin had a CT scan performed on the child’s head and discovered he had bleeding in his brain and was in critical condition. The child was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh where it was determined the child needed to have neurosurgery to relieve the pressure on his brain.
Officer Shawn Fye interviewed the child’s family who said the child was fine until March 14 when he went home with Seagraves — his father. After staying with Seagraves, the child was sick and vomiting.
For the next several days the child would not eat normally and continued vomiting.
On March 18, the boy’s mother said the child had not wet his diaper that day but Seagraves claimed the child wet two diapers and drank a bottle — but no one else could verify his statement.
Later that day, the boy’s grandmother told the victim’s mother said that he should be taken to the hospital and he was taken Penn Highlands DuBois.
While the child was in Pittsburgh, doctors found layers of blood — indicating prior abuse.
On April 11, Clearfield Borough police interviewed Seagraves. Seagraves admitted he would get frustrated at his son’s crying. He said on March 14 at about 10 p.m. his son would not stop fussing. He said he was holding the child and was trying to get him to stop but failed.
Seagraves said he then shook the child and saw the child’s head go back and forth while he was yelling and cursing at the child to stop crying before forcibly throwing the child in his bassinet and putting a blanket over his face.
He said the child cried for another five minutes before stopping. He was asked if this was due to a possible head injury and Seagraves answered “yes.”
After some time Seagraves said he came back and checked on the child because he knew he had made a mistake. Seagraves said the boy threw up at about 11 p.m. and Seagraves said he knew he went “a little overboard,” according to the affidavit.
Seagraves said he picked up the child and said the child seemed a little limp. He said he apologized to the child because of his actions.
Seagraves also admitted he had been frustrated with the child in the past as well and acted out toward him three or four times prior, putting him down harder than he should have with the last time being the most severe. He said the first time occurred when the child was three or four months old. In the past when he would shake the child and put him down, the child would stop fussing. Seagraves also said he doesn’t know his own strength.
Seagraves made a written statement admitting he had lost his temper and he was responsible for the child’s injuries.