Johni Dezmond Durnell, 21, of Clearfield, was sentenced to jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday during Special Sentencing Court for stealing from Mary’s Place, Goodwill and Sheetz.
Durnell pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony of the second degree; three counts of retail theft, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
On the burglary charge, he was fined $200 plus costs and sentenced to serve four months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation. He is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns. He was also ordered to pay $845 restitution to Mary’s Place.
Durnell apologized for his actions and said he was using methamphetamine at the time of the burglary.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 29, Clearfield Borough Police were notified by Mary’s Place that someone stole money from the establishment on Nov. 22.
An employee reported that the night before there was $1,000 in the cash bag when she left and the next morning there was $845 missing.
Durnell was able to obtain the keys to the establishment and surveillance video showed Durnell entering the bar, taking a Red Bull energy drink and the cash before leaving.
Durnell is known to the owner of the bar — who told police that Durnell is not allowed in the bar at any time.
Police went to Durnell’s residence and he identified himself as “Johni Pearsal” and spelled the last name for them.
Police were aware of Durnell’s identity and he had given them a false name.
When questioned by police at that time, he denied taking the money.
On the three retail theft charges, he was given one year probation consecutive to the previous offense, fined $100 for each charge and was ordered to pay restitution of $7.20 to Sheetz in DuBois and $16.47 to Goodwill and is prohibited entering Mary’s Place, Sheetz and Goodwill.
Durnell was represented by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.