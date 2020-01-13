A Clearfield man was arrested by the Lawrence Township Police Department for allegedly assaulting an infant.
On Dec. 6, Lawrence Township Police reported their agency was notified by Children, Youth and Family Services about the possible abuse of a three-month-old infant.
The infant was at Penn Highlands Pediatrics in Clearfield suffering from multiple fractures in his right leg.
The child was placed into foster care and was subsequently transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment where it was discovered the child had another fracture in his left leg and had previously suffered from fractured ribs that were healing.
Through the investigation, police determined the infant’s father, John Uceda-Drumm, 24, of Clearfield had violently grabbed the infant’s torso, causing multiple rib fractures.
He also roughly moved the infant’s legs while changing his diaper, causing multiple fractures in both legs.
Uceda-Drumm was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, a felony of the first degree; endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree, and several misdemeanor offenses.