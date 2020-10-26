A Clearfield man was arrested over the weekend after threatening he would return to a local business with a firearm and for striking an individual with his vehicle prior to leaving.
David E. Seyler, 36, is charged with two counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize others — felonies of the third degree — and two counts of disorderly conduct engage in fighting — both third degree misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Township Police were dispatched at approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday to a Hyde establishment for a report of a disturbance. County control stated there was a man on the property telling a woman that he was coming back “with my 45” and had since left.
A bartender told police Seyler came into the establishment wanting a drink shortly after 11 p.m. but was told it was past the time they were allowed to serve. After a brief argument, Selyer then turned to leave and saw a known woman, to whom the bartender learned Seyler made the threat that “I’ll be back with my 45” and left.
The establishment then shut down for the evening in case Seyler did happen to return.
The affidavit states the owner later reviewed cameras around the property and Seyler was observed getting into his vehicle and he struck an individual twice with it before he left the parking lot.
Police also conducted a weapons registered check and confirmed Seyler does own the gun he made the threat with, along with others, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Seyler was jailed on $10,000 monetary and bail was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling of Kylertown on Monday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.