Christopher Oswalt, 33, of Clearfield, who is accused of entering a home and ransacking a child’s room and destroying his toys and belongings, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass on Wednesday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 3 at 5:41 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police Officer Dylan Kahley responded to a home in Clearfield.
The victim reported she was out with her children and when she returned to her home she saw that someone ransacked her son’s room and destroyed his belongings — believing Oswalt was the culprit.
Police observed cat feces and cat litter spread on the bathroom floor. There was also a broken remote control car on the bathroom floor.
In the hallway, a skateboard was broken in half. Someone removed the door of a child’s bedroom and inside the bedroom someone put cat litter and cat feces on the child’s bed and on the floor.
Objects had also been thrown about the room. A flat screen TV appeared to have been punched and there were two holes in the wall that weren’t there before.
A stuffed animal cat that the child had since his birth — which had strong sentimental value to the child — had been ripped and cut and was stuck on the wall using a pair of scissors that was stabbed through the neck of the stuffed animal.
Destroyed items include a 44-inch Vizio Smart TV, Xbox One video game console, Minecraft video game, a wooden dresser, a Dead Pool Nerf gun, Limited Edition Enjoi skate board, Madd Gear scooter, remote control Bugatti and dune buggy, memory foam mattress and a wooden musket toy.
The total value of the damage, not including the holes in the wall, is $1,330.
The child’s mother reported that when they were at Walmart, the child’s babysitter texted her and said Oswalt had come to their home looking for her son.
The babysitter said Oswalt was very angry said he was going to kill the child.
The child’s mother said Oswalt then called her cell phone asking where his radio was. She told him she didn’t know where it was.
Oswalt then threatened to go to her house and trash it and she told Oswalt that if he did she would call the police. Oswalt said that if she did he would ruin her life and no one would like the outcome.
She said she hung up but he called back 10 times.
She said her son has missed school because he is having difficulty dealing with the incident.
Oswalt is charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree; intimidate witness, misdemeanor of the second degree; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree; criminal mischief-damage property; and the summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment.
Oswalt was also originally charged with burglary but that charge was withdrawn and he is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
He was represented at the hearing by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II.