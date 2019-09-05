A Clearfield man who led police on a high speed chase on a motorcycle waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.Randall Scott Hipps, 51, of Clearfield, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, a felony of the third degree; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree; driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor of the third degree, DUI and numerous summary traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Aug. 25, Lawrence Township police spotted a motorcycle on River Road traveling at a high rate of speed.
The motorcycle also had an old blue Pennsylvania license plate with a 1988 registration sticker.
Police followed the motorcycle onto state Route 879 westbound.
When police attempted a traffic stop, the motorcycle accelerated and passed vehicles in a no passing zone.
The motorcycle traveled onto Woodland Road and made a hard left turn onto a dirt alley — where the driver lost control and crashed.
The driver then got up and ran but he was apprehended.
The driver was identified as Hipps and he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Hipps remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. He was represented by Steve Johnston of the public defender’s office. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.