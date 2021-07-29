Michael Star Gearhart, 34, of Clearfield, who is accused of selling methamphetamine out of his home where children resided, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Gearhart is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor of the first degree; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 14, Lawrence Township Police went to a residence on Rut Alley to assist Clearfield County Probation with making contact with Gearhart, who lived at the address.
When they arrived there was a vehicle in front of the residence and a woman was sitting in the front passenger seat.
There was also a torch style lighter commonly used for consuming illicit drugs. When asked, the female couldn’t give a reason why she was there or why she had a lighter.
While speaking with the female, police spotted in plan view a baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle.
It was discovered the woman, Amanda Price, had a warrant for her arrest in Clarion County. She was searched and a baggie of crystal methamphetamine was found in her pocket.
Contact was made with Gearhart and and another female who lived at the residence with their young child. Police said inside there were numerous items of drug paraphernalia in plain view.
Several bags containing various amounts of crystal methamphetamine were found throughout the residence as well as a digital scale.
Police interviewed Gearhart and told him that they had witnessed a large amount of short stay traffic at the home and asked him if he was selling methamphetamine out of the home, but he denied it.
Gearhart is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.