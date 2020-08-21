Robert W. Passmore Jr., 51, of Clearfield, who is accused of breaking into a home, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 12 at 7:50 a.m. Officer David Hoover of the Clearfield Borough Police Department was dispatched to McBride Street for a burglary.
An employee of Penn Highlands Clearfield reported that Passmore left the hospital and broke into a home on McBride Street owned by Penn Highlands.
County Control informed police that security was able to get Passmore to come out onto the porch. Chief Vincent McGinnis, Assistant Chief Nathan Curry and several other officers also responded to the scene. Upon arrival they found Passmore on the porch with hospital security.
Penn Highlands rents the home to a known female who has no ties to Passmore.
According to hospital security, Passmore left the hospital on foot and kicked in the door of the home and let two dogs outside. Security was able to retrieve the dogs and place them back in the home.
Police attempted to speak with Passmore but he only mumbled back and said “squatter’s rights.”
It was discovered that Passmore was on probation and on supervised bail and county probation placed a detainer on Passmore and he was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Passmore is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and public drunkenness and criminal mischief, which are summary offenses.
Passmore is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. He was represented at the hearing by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.