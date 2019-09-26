Walter P. Wilsoncroft Jr., 55, of Clearfield who is accused of assaulting a Clearfield Borough police officer and attempting to take his firearm, waived his rights to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Clearfield Borough police officer was completing an investigation on Hill Street when he spotted Wilsoncroft using a hatchet to cut wood and tending a campfire.
Knowing Wilsoncroft had a warrant for his arrest, the police officer approached Wilsoncroft, but he began to walk away. The police officer then told him to drop the hatchet. Wilsoncroft then dropped the hatchet and began to run away. The police officer grabbed Wilsoncroft but he was able to escape.
After a short pursuit the police officer again grabbed Wilsoncroft and they both fell to the ground. The officer attempted to place Wilsoncroft’s hands behind his back to take him into custody but Wilsoncroft rolled over and was able to get the officer face down on the ground with his face near the fire. The police officer said his face was so close to the fire he could feel it burning heat on his cheeks.
The officer then felt Wilsoncroft grabbing for his service weapon on his belt and a struggle ensued for the gun. While grabbing for the officer’s service weapon, Wilsoncroft put his other arm around the officer’s neck and began to apply pressure.
However, before he gained access to the weapon, Wilsoncroft released the officer and fled on foot. The police officer continued to pursue Wilsoncroft and realized his finger was deformed and injured. Wilsoncroft fled into a swampy area with thick brush, causing him to fall several times and allowed the police officer to catch up with him. The officer shouted commands at Wilsoncroft to stop. Wilsoncroft turned and lunged at the police officer but the officer deployed his Taser. Wilsoncroft fell to the ground and was incapacitated and the police officer handcuffed Wilsoncroft.
The police officer was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where he was diagnosed with a torn ligament that might require surgery.
Wilsoncroft is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, which are felonies of the 2nd degree; disarming law enforcement officer, a felony of the 3rd degree; criminal attempt-simple assault, criminal attempt recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, all of which are misdemeanors of the 2nd degree, and two counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the 3rd degree.
Wilsoncroft is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by Michael Marshall of the public defender’s office, the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.