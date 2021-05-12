Aaron Schmitt, 32, of Clearfield, who allegedly set off a sprinkler system at a local hotel, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Schmitt is charged with arson-inhabited building or structure, felony of the first degree; criminal mischief, felony of the third degree, two counts; resisting arrest, misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts; disorderly conduct and communications with 911, both of which are misdemeanors of the third degree.
On May 6, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Schmitt was staying at the Super 8 hotel in Clearfield when he allegedly set some paper on fire underneath the sprinkler in the bathroom, flooding his room and three adjoining rooms.
It was also discovered that Schmitt called 911 and the Clearfield County Control non-emergency number numerous times while police and other emergency services were on scene and Schmitt appeared to be intoxicated.
Schmitt is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. He was represented at the hearing by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by District Attorney Ryan Sayers.