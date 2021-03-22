Clearfield Borough Fire Chief Justin Worley, 42, of Clearfield has been charged with impersonating a public servant for allegedly stopping a motorist in DuBois.
Worley has been charged by DuBois City Police with impersonating a public servant, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and improper use of emergency lights, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable causae, on March 1, at approximately 7 p.m. the DuBois City Police Department was dispatched to the area of W. DuBois Avenue and Susquehanna Street for a report of a vehicle that was driving “crazy,” and the caller was Worley.
Worley said he was following the vehicle and they were headed into DuBois from Brockway and they were now stopped on Susquehanna Street at the intersection of W. 2nd Street.
The victim also contacted Clearfield County 911. The victim said he was driving from Brockway with a juvenile female and said they were afraid because the vehicle ran a red light to catch up to them and pulled them over using red lights on Susquehanna Street.
DuBois police made contact with Worley at the DuBois Area High School. Worley said he followed a vehicle that “blinked his lights” into DuBois. He said the vehicle stopped on Susquehanna Street after he accidentally bumped his emergency lights with his elbow.
During the conversation, Worley said, “I screwed up,” multiple times.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. DuBois police spoke to the victim and the juvenile. The driver said they were going to DuBois to get some ice cream and to do a few things in town. While driving he came up behind Worley’s vehicle, which was traveling 15-20 mph below the speed limit.
The victim said he often “gets blinked at” by other motorists because they think he has his high beams on. Believing this was the case, the driver said he turned on his high beams to make sure they were on low. Once he did so, Worley activated his overhead lights before turning them off.
He said they came upon a passing zone and he passed Worley traveling at 60-7 mph to get around him, and Worley allegedly sped up to follow him.
As the two approached the Sheetz in Falls Creek, a traffic signal at the intersection was yellow. The victim said he went through the intersection knowing Worley would have to go through the red light to follow him because he was some distance behind.
The female victim said she saw Worley turn on his emergency lights as he passed through the intersection and turned them back off once he got through.
The victim said when he got to the traffic light at the intersection with W. DuBois Avenue, he turned on his right turn signal to see if Worley would follow. Worley also turned on his right turn signal. The driver said he didn’t turn right and instead continued straight and Worley continued to follow them.
Both the driver and the juvenile said once they turned onto Susquehanna Street, Worley activated his emergency lights for a few minutes before turning them off.
In a written statement, the victim said they sat in the car for approximately 15 minutes and Worley never approached them. The victim said he then got out of the vehicle to “see what I did wrong” believing it was a police vehicle.
As he approached the vehicle, he heard Worley yell at him to get back into his car and “not move.”
Worley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16 in DuBois.