A Clearfield couple accused of child rape and producing child pornography waived their right to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Jackson Curtis Martin III, 44, of Clearfield, and Amanda Nichelle Downs, 28, of Clearfield are accused of raping and molesting a young girl and taking photographs and videos of the crimes.
Clearfield Borough Police Department has charged Martin and Downs with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child and numerous counts associated with child pornography.
Martin is charged with a total of 1,867 felony counts and Downs is charged with a total of 171 felony counts for a total of 2,038 charges combined.
Martin’s attorney, Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office, asked Judge Morris if he would set bail in the case, but Morris said he was keeping Martin in jail with no bail.
“There isn’t enough money to guarantee his appearance,” Morris said. “And there isn’t enough money to guarantee his safety if the public found out he was released.”
“And there isn’t enough money to guarantee the safety of the public,” Morris added.
Downs’ court appointed attorney, Amy Catharine Stoak of Drifting, did not ask for bail.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Jan. 8 Clearfield Borough Police Department was contacted by the State Police regarding a tip it had received on the Cyber Tipline for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip came from Facebook.
On Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police served a search warrant at an apartment at 506 Zimmerman Ave.
Inside, police found Martin lying on the couch. The apartment was in poor condition, with garbage and rotting food lying about. Also inside were numerous sexual-related items, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, many of which were seized by the police.
Police interviewed Downs at the police station on Jan. 9. She said she and Martin engage in sexual role play and live together in the apartment. She said they have access to each other’s devices.
Martin was interviewed at the police station on Jan. 11. He denied any of his electronic devices contained illegal material. He also said he and Downs have access to each other’s devices.
Thursday, Clearfield Borough police received the report of the forensic examination conducted by the state police Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Unit of Martin’s electronic devices. On his cell phone investigators found a video of Martin raping and molesting a female toddler as well as ten photographs.
On his electronic tablet investigators found 430 images and a video of Martin molesting a juvenile female. On a Samsung cell phone investigators found 1,100 images of Martin molesting a young girl. There are also explicit text messages between Downs and Martin discussing the images and videos.
Police believe Downs is related to the female victim and Downs is present in several of the images.
Martin also posted on the Internet that he had sex with a nine-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II.