Mikhail Bloom Greenland, 33, and Stephanie Lynn Swanson, 33, both of Clearfield, who are accused of keeping children in deplorable living conditions, waived their right to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Both are charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children, which are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 8, a landlord notified the Clearfield Borough Police Department and said he was concerned about the welfare of the children living at a residence on Hughes Avenue.
He said he went to the residence and made contact with the tenants, Greenland and Swanson, and observed feces on the floor and could smell urine coming from the residence while he stood on the front porch.
Children, Youth and Family Services was also contacted to send a representative to the residence.
A police officer was dispatched to the residence and found conditions to be “deplorable.” He said he observed two young children. One was sitting on a couch without any clothes or undergarments or diaper, and there was a black substance on the child’s face, hands and body. The other child was a toddler also not wearing any clothes or undergarments. The child’s face had dirt and dried mucus running from the nose.
Two teenaged children were seated on the couch sleeping.
Garbage was scattered throughout the residence and the floor was sticky. The refrigerator had few food items inside and they appeared to be spoiled. Inside the bathroom, feces was smeared on the wall.
In Greenland and Swanson’s bedroom there was a female who had a warrant out for her arrest through the state police. The female said she only stayed at the house for the night and said she was concerned for the children. She said she used her last $20 to buy pizza for the previous night’s dinner. The female was transported to the CCJ on the warrant.
The children were placed in protective custody and they were released to their grandmother.
Greenland and Swanson are free on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Attorney Joshua Maines represented Greenland, no attorney was listed for Swanson; Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II represented the commonwealth.